Hosa Introduces PWL-400 Series Power Extension Cords

The What: Hosa Technology has introduced its new PWL-400 Series Power Extension Cords, available now.





“The new PWL-400 is one of those items no DJ, electronic musician, audio, or lighting professional should be without," said Jose Gonzalez, Hosa Technology’s product manager. "With the cord’s ability to be used both for daisy-chaining multiple devices together or for extending the reach of an individual unit, the new PWL-400 Power Extension Cords are ideal for a wide range of professional stage applications. For those professionals working in the music, sound, and lighting segments of our industry, the PWL-400 is a ‘must have’ accessory item.”

The What Else: Equipped with IEC C14 to IEC C13 connectors, the PWL-400 is the ideal accessory for daisy-chaining multiple units off a single power receptacle or for extending the reach of a power cord. The new Hosa PWL-400 complements lighting effects, guitar amplifiers, audio interfaces, wireless audio receivers, and similar equipment.

This cable is designed to connect an electrical device equipped with a C13 outlet to one with a C14 inlet. With extension cord lengths as short as 1.5 feet, a stack of lighting effects, for example, can be daisy-chained together, with all cables safely out of view.

When a cable supplied by an equipment manufacturer is too short to reach a wall outlet, the new Hosa PWL-400 extension cord provides the extra length necessary to reach it—without having to sacrifice the equipment’s preferred placement. A guitarist, for example, may find the ideal placement for his amplifier to be short of reaching the wall receptacle. By connecting the Hosa PWL-400 into the IEC connector on the back of the amplifier, the power cord supplied with the amplifier can now be connected into the PWL-400 and from there, into the wall.