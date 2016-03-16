Planar to Demonstrate Lineup of Digital Signage Solutions at DSE 2016

Planar today announced its plans to showcase a full lineup of leading-edge digital signage technologies at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2016. These industry-leading solutions include next-generation LED and LCD video walls, the newly-launched transparent OLED display and stunning 4K LCD displays.

Jennifer Davis is vice president of marketing and product strategy at Planar Systems and chief marketing officer at Leyard International.

“Our digital signage offerings at DSE 2016 build on our distinguished history of innovation and industry firsts,” said Davis. “We continue our significant contributions to LCD video wall systems as well as our breakthrough transparent Planar LookThru OLED transparent display. Now with Leyard’s market leadership in fine pitch LED video wall technology, we are shaping the future of digital signage. We’re excited to showcase this wide array of digital signage solutions to customers.”

Planar will feature fine pitch LED video wall solutions at DSE 2016, including the Leyard TW Series and Planar DirectLight LED video wall system. In addition, the company will demonstrate a 0.9mm LED video wall solution.

Leyard TW Series fine pitch LED video walls are designed to support a high pixel density. With a 54” cabinet and pixel pitches of 1.2, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeters, Leyard TW Series LED video walls deliver the pixel density and form factor comparable with LCD and rear projection video walls, but with a video wall that can be configured to any size.

The Planar DirectLight LED video wall system is a family of fine pitch LED video walls that was designed with digital signage applications in mind. Planar DirectLight LED video walls are available in four pixel pitches – 1.6, 1.9, 2.5 and 3.1 millimeters – delivering a uniform and seamless canvas of nearly any size or shape.

At DSE 2016, Planar will also highlight multiple advances to the Clarity Matrix LCD video wall system product line, including a demonstration of an upcoming extreme-narrow bezel Clarity Matrix LCD video wall model that features potentially the industry’s smallest tiled bezel width of just 1.4 millimeters.

Planar will showcase the new Clarity Matrix app alongside the bezel demonstration. The app allows users to control their Clarity Matrix LCD video walls using their smartphones and tablets. Available for Android and iOS, this free app enables users to perform basic functions such as turning their Clarity Matrix video walls on and off and switching sources from their own mobile devices.

The Planar lineup at DSE 2016 will also include the latest in 4K LCD display technology. Among the displays that will be featured are the next-generation Planar UltraRes Series 75-inch, 84-inch, and 98-inch Ultra HD resolution LCD displays, providing unparalleled image quality and visual performance with support for native 4K at up to 60Hz. In addition, Planar will display its Planar EP Series of high-performance 4K LCD displays, offered in sizes ranging from 50 to 65 inches and engineered from the ground up for demanding 24x7 commercial environments.

The Planar LookThru OLED Transparent Display will be featured in a tiled configuration at DSE 2016 to make a see-through video wall. The display utilizes Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology to eliminate the need for a backlight or enclosure.

The Planar LookThru OLED transparent display enables users to view content on a glass video screen while still being able to see through it, making it possible to overlay digital images onto real objects that sit behind the glass. The display, which can be tiled into custom fixtures with Planar processing solutions to create a larger display canvas, offers a new medium for digital signage opportunities.

During the Society of Environmental Graphic Design (SEGD) keynote luncheon on March 17 titled, “The Future of Digital Signage is Clear,” Jennifer Davis will award Fivestone Studios the first ever Clear Concept Award for the most innovative use of the Planar LookThru OLED transparent display. Davis will also moderate a panel discussion co-sponsored by SEGD, DSE, and Planar during which industry leaders will discuss upcoming trends in digital signage. To see the winning submission and for more information about the Clear Concept Awards, visit the Planar website.