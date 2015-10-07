Planar Systems' New UltraRes 4K Displays

Planar Systems, Inc. has unveiled the next-generation of Planar UltraRes Series 4K LCD display line, designed for ultra-high resolution commercial applications.

Planar's new UltraRes Series for commercial applications

The next-generation models retain many features offered by the first-generation Planar UltraRes Series, including Ultra HD image performance, slim Planar Profile Mounting System, efficient power management and optional multi-touch interactivity.

Available in 98-inch, 84-inch and a new 75-inch diagonal, the latest generation of Planar UltraRes Series includes built-in Planar MediaPlex Plus Processing for versatility and control of multi-source viewing. It also offers video performance with support for native 4K resolution at up to 60Hz that can be driven via single-cable HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2.

“The breakthrough enhancements of the Planar UltraRes Series will revolutionize the way 4K displays are used for professional visualization, collaboration and presentation,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing and product strategy for Planar Systems. “Never before have customers had access to this level of 4K video performance and built-processing in a line-up of displays designed for the rigors of a commercial environment.”

The Planar UltraRes Series is designed for professionals who require a large viewing area, very high pixel density and enterprise-level features that allow teams to collaborate around visual information. It can also function as interactive digital signage in diverse settings such as retail stores, corporate lobbies, airports and museums.

The next-generation Planar UltraRes Series benefits include:

•Multi-source viewing: The new Planar UltraRes Series displays come standard with integrated Planar MediaPlex Plus Processing, allowing multiple sources to be viewed simultaneously and managed efficiently. Multiple sources can be viewed in dual, triple, quad or picture-in-picture (PiP) layouts. Images can be controlled and adjusted, and content can be scaled up and down within any layout. In addition, users can save, recall and schedule preset configurations.

•Video performance: Leveraging advancements in UHD video capture and playback sources, the Planar UltraRes Series has been designed to support native UHD resolution at up to 60Hz with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, enabling smooth motion video and mouse tracking. It is also compliant with the HDCP 2.2 hardware encryption specification for compatibility with future 4K sources.

•Embedded flexibility with OPS: The Planar UltraRes Series includes a built-in expansion slot that supports Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). This makes the display compatible with any OPS module, including the new Planar ContentSmart 4K Media Player which helps users design, manage and playback digital signage content.

•Easier installation and access: The optional Planar Profile Mounting System has been enhanced to enable even easier installation and access to inputs. The mounting system provides a front service access mode and a slimmest mounted profile that meets rigorous Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines in buildings and facilities.

•Integrated multi-touch functionality: The new Planar UltraRes Touch models with in-bezel touch technology offer a sleeker installation, sunlight rejection, greater accuracy and are easy to set-up with plug-and-play HID-compliance. Planar UltraRes Touch displays support 32 simultaneous touch points.

•Advanced energy efficiency and ruggedness: The latest generation Planar UltraRes Series comes with redundant power supply for continuous operation, a fan-less design and advanced energy efficiency that utilizes edge-lit LED technology and passive cooling. It is available with optional Planar Extended Ruggedness and Optics (ERO) technology, which utilizes a protective glass bonded to the front surface of the display to protect the LCD from damage in high-traffic environments and improve the contrast when compared to other protective glass options.