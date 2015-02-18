Planar Simplifies 4K Multi-Source Viewing with iOS App

- Planar Systems has released a new iOS app that can manage multiple sources on Planar UltraRes Series 4K LCD displays using an iPhone or iPad.
- The new Planar UltraRes App for iOS gives users free streamlined access to robust UltraRes MediaPlex functionality on its Planar UltraRes Series line of commercial Ultra HD displays. With the tap of a finger, users can switch sources and screen layouts, managing video content and presentations seamlessly. It is the first iOS app from a display manufacturer that enables source management for commercial 4K displays.
- “Offering mobile apps to manage source viewing on our displays is another way Planar delivers differentiating value to our customers,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing at Planar Systems. “Planar UltraRes Series UHD displays have an advanced feature set, unmatched in the industry, and the Planar UltraRes App for iOS makes it quick and easy for customers to take full advantage of these features.”
- The Planar UltraRes App for iOS is simple to install, intuitive, and is available free for download from the Apple App Store beginning February 10, 2015. An Android version of the Planar UltraRes App is under development and is expected to be released later in 2015.
- The award-winning Planar UltraRes Series of 84” and 98” 4K professional LCD displays are built for resolution-rich commercial applications, with a sleek design that marries top-of-the-line performance with superior style.
- With four times the resolution and pixel density of comparably-sized Full HD displays, Planar UltraRes Series displays deliver clarity even at close viewing distances.
- All Planar UltraRes Series models come with built-in UltraRes MediaPlex functionality, an innovative feature that enables efficient management of multiple video or data sources. Up to eight sources can be directly connected to a Planar UltraRes Series display. With UltraRes MediaPlex, any of the eight sources can be instantly scaled up to fill the entire 4K display or scaled down into Full HD quadrants to view four sources simultaneously.
- With the Planar UltraRes App, UltraRes MediaPlex has never been easier. With its intuitive interface, the app allows users to take full advantage of UltraRes MediaPlex functionality, using a device they commonly carry in their pocket and into their meetings.
- Make one-touch source selections. The desired selection immediately shows on the display.
- Select from up to eight directly connected content sources and alternate sources with the touch of a button
- Switch between single view, to view one source on the entire display, and quad view, to view four sources in Full HD quadrants
- Power on and off the display