Planar Releases Clarity Matrix App

The Clarity Matrix App for iOS and Android, provides flexibility to control the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System using an iPhone, iPad or Android device. The Clarity Matrix App allows users to take full advantage of the Clarity Matrix video wall's built-in functionality, using a device they commonly carry in their pocket.

Clarity Matrix App Features:

· Power on and off the video wall

· Switch between Planar Big Picture Plus configurations

· Recall saved preset configurations

· Create custom names for inputs

· Hide unused inputs

· Quickly access multiple video walls on the network

· Access display information for support (model, serial number, and firmware version)

· Links to more information about Clarity Matrix or to contact Planar support

The Clarity Matrix App is compatible with the Clarity Matrix Video Wall System with G2 Architecture. To interact with a video wall using this app, you must purchase the Planar WallNet option with a Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall.

The Clarity Matrix App is simple to install and is available free for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.