Planar Launches PlanarView AR Visualization App

PlanarView AppPlanar Systems has launched its PlanarView visualization app, an augmented reality tool that assists people when they envision and plan their display environments.

A free app for display solutions, PlanarView goes beyond other planning tools by making it possible to virtually design and visualize display solutions into a user’s real-world environment. Using the latest augmented reality technology, this ultra-modern app enables customers to overlay Planar displays on top of photos of their actual spaces, design product arrays and provides a truly realistic and professional visualization of their designs.

Using PlanarView, AV integrators, architects, and interior designers can streamline the design and planning process by offering a realistic design for commercial display solutions to their customers—all at the touch of a smartphone or tablet. The tool is also useful for corporations, retailers, hospitality firms and other end users who want to accurately visualize the configuration of their selected Planar displays in their real-world environment before making a purchase.

“PlanarView illustrates Planar’s commitment to our partners and clients,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing and product strategy at Planar Systems. “This revolutionary tool will reduce sales cycles and spur the market for digital displays and video walls by making it possible for customers to precisely picture what different configurations will look like in their actual environments.”

A Simplified Design and Sales Process

With PlanarView, app users can instantly compare different Planar displays and configurations to determine the ideal design for their unique space—bringing the design to life with actual video content.

Planar partnered with Portland-based developer SpaceView to provide an application for customers that would be easy to use while improving sales effectiveness. “PlanarView demonstrates the enormous promise of augmented reality,” said Miloš Jovanović, CEO and founder of SpaceView. “A large barrier to effective sales can be the inability to envision a specific product. As an innovative leader in the display industry, Planar is using the latest technology to break down that barrier, helping prospective buyers to visualize its products.”

PlanarView enables users to create intuitive visualizations in three steps:

PlanarView Video Wall DesignTake a photo of the space: Users of the app can take a photo of a space from their mobile device by tapping the “create” button from the home screen and photographing the environment. They can then add scale and proportion by outlining the corners of their space and using a slider to indicate the dimensions.

Select and configure their digital displays: Users can scroll through a list of products to determine which Planar displays they want and add them to their environment. They can add products in any configuration and bring their customized design to life by adding video content to add a dimension of realism. PlanarView is populated with Planar’s most popular video wall offerings and more products are planned.

Save, edit and share their designs: Once satisfied with their design, users can save it, retrieving it from mobile devices at any time. PlanarView allows users to share designs via e-mail and Facebook, and quickly obtain quotes for their configurations from Planar. Customers can also obtain instant product information about specific Planar displays.

PlanarView is available for iPad and iPhone on the Apple Store and requires iOS 8.3 or later. Future versions are planned, including apps for Android and Windows. To watch a video demonstration of the PlanarView, visit Planar’s Vimeo channel. Click here for more information about PlanarView.