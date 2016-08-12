Planar Large-Format 4K Displays Earn Crestron 4K Certification

Planar’s portfolio of large-format 4K LCD displays, including the Planar UltraRes Series and Planar EP Series, has obtained the highly sought-after 4K certification from Crestron Electronics.

The Creston 4K Certification Program confirms the Planar UltraRes Series and Planar EP Series displays meet the stringent demands of a 4K distributed system. Crestron rigorously tests 4K products to ensure they are compatible with the company’s end-to-end DigitalMedia platform for managing and distributing digital audiovisual and control signals.

“We are honored to receive this respected certification,” said Steve Seminario, vice president, product marketing at Planar and Leyard. “The Planar UltraRes Series and Planar EP Series are revolutionizing the 4K market, and now with the ‘Crestron 4K Certified’ logo, our customers can be assured these products work seamlessly within their larger 4K ecosystem.”

The Planar UltraRes Series and the Planar EP Series are both award-winning ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) professional LCD displays that are compatible with existing full HD and 4K sources and new 4K sources coming to market. Available in 75-, 84-, and 98-inch models, the Planar UltraRes Series offers 4K clarity, high performance, and advanced processing utilizing proprietary Planar MediaPlex Plus processing, making it well suited for applications ranging from collaborative meeting spaces to high-impact digital signage. The Planar UltraRes Series is available in touch versions, bringing interactivity to the 4K immersive experience.

The Planar EP Series provides top-level reliability and high image quality along with commercial-grade features required for digital signage, corporate, and control room environments. Offered in 50-, 58-, and 65-inch models, the Planar EP Series is also available in touch versions.

“As AV system designers and integrators invest in the 4K video market, it’s critical that every component contributes to a high-quality end-user experience,” said Dominick Accurso, integrated program product manager at Crestron. “We are proud to welcome the award-winning and highly respected Planar UltraRes Series and Planar EP Series to our distinguished roster of 4K-certified products.”

“As a design engineer, I want to be confident that my solutions are sound—and when integrated, will work seamlessly from origination source through to the display device,” said Mike Wilson, audiovisual engineering manager at Corbett Technology Solutions, a systems integrator based in Chantilly, VA. “Knowing the Planar lineup of displays ranging from 50 to 98 inches not only supports 4K-native resolution, but is also Crestron certified gives me the assurance of exceptional picture clarity without compatibility issues as the displays are incorporated into a broader 4K system architecture.”