Planar Expands Clarity Matrix Video Wall Line

Planar Systems has launched two new ultra-narrow bezel LCD models in its line of Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with G2 Architecture, bringing superior visual performance to an even wider variety of video wall applications.

The two new Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture options include a 46” model with 800 nits brightness and a 55” model with 500 nits brightness. The new models feature a tiled bezel width of just 3.7mm (0.15 inches) between adjacent LCD displays for a near-seamless image. In addition to the new offerings, Planar has also extended video and power transmission capabilities on its entire family of Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall models to support distances of 500 feet (150 meters).

Earlier this year, Planar set new technological benchmarks with the introduction of its new G2 Architecture for the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall family, as well as its first LED LCD video wall model with a tiled bezel width of 3.7 mm. Now, with the additional ultra-narrow bezel models, as well as Planar’s interactive touch and 3D models, the award-winning Clarity Matrix family of LCD video wall solutions features the broadest line of ultra-narrow bezel displays in the industry.

“Customer reaction to Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture has been incredibly positive,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing at Planar Systems. “The addition of new Clarity Matrix models with smaller tiled bezel width gives Planar the broadest product offering in the LCD video wall category and opens up new applications for our high-performance technology.”

Unique Design Delivers Slim Profile and Mission-Critical Reliability

Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture video wall displays are built for 24/7 reliability in the most mission-critical control room environments, as well as digital signage.

“The addition of the new thinner bezel 46” and 55” Clarity Matrix models allows resellers to offer customers more options for smaller bezel video walls and expands the market for LCD video walls,” said Bill Apter, senior consultant with Avitecture, Inc., an audiovisual integrator in Sterling, Virginia. “The Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture system delivers no-compromise visual performance with superb image quality, perfectly aligned panels, ultra high resolution and allowed us to reduce installation costs for our customers.”

The expanded line-up offers even more flexibility to meet a wide variety of installation challenges. The Clarity Matrix video wall system design eliminates the need for AC power outlets behind the displays. With the electronics and power supply off-board, the weight, depth, heat and potential points of failure can be placed in a convenient location for easy maintenance. Built-in video extension capabilities have been expanded so electronics can be co-located with the source up to 500 feet (150 meters) away from the video wall. A single remote power supply module can power up to six displays.

Together, the technological advances and award-winning design of Clarity Matrix gives customers a comprehensive, cutting-edge video wall system designed to reduce total-cost-of-ownership.