Planar Displays at Integrated Systems Europe 2016

Planar is featuring its broadest range of displays to date today at Integrated Systems Europe 2016 in Amsterdam, including next-generation LED and LCD video wall technology, a newly-launched transparent OLED display and 4K LCD displays. The innovations being featured at Integrated Systems Europe 2016 include an expanded range of display products following Leyard’s acquisition of Planar in November 2015.

Planer Video Walls

“Leyard’s acquisition of Planar has created new opportunities,” said Gerry Perkel, president and CEO of Planar and Leyard International. “By combining Planar’s respected product offerings with Leyard’s market-leading position in emerging video wall technologies, we’re able to offer something for nearly every industry and display environment and that range of solutions is evidenced here at Integrated Systems Europe 2016.”

On display at Integrated Systems Europe 2016 is the latest LED video wall solutions from Planar and Leyard, featuring advanced technology and design innovations to meet the needs of nearly any LED video wall customer, including the Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System, a fine-pitch LED video wall system in four pixel pitches with n exceptional visual experience close up, from a distance and at wide viewing angles, and the Leyard TW Series of fine-pitch LED video walls with four pixel pitches, support for even the closest viewing distances and a unique and advanced flat panel design for ease of installation, service and high reliability.

The Planar stand is featuring multiple advances in the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System product line, including a technology demonstration of an upcoming extreme-narrow bezel Clarity Matrix LCD video wall model, the Clarity Matrix Video Wall Fiber Video Extension that offers a longer and more secure way to connect Clarity Matrix LCD video wall displays to off-board electronics and a new Clarity Matrix App that allows users to control their Clarity Matrix LCD video walls using their smart phones and tablets. Planar is also promoting the recently launched Planar LookThru OLED Transparent Display. This transparent OLED utilizes cutting-edge Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology to eliminate the need for a backlight or enclosure. Transparent OLED technology overcomes one of the major hurdles to transparent LCD display adoption by making it possible to create truly see-through installations unobstructed by enclosures that sit behind the displays.