PixelFLEX's New FLEXLite NXG

LED video technology manufacturer PixelFLEX has released the FLEXLite NXG, the next generation of their FLEXLite product line. With improved pitch resolution options, higher refresh rates and a new die-cast frame, the FLEXLite NXG provides users with more creative freedom in their video designs.

FLEXLite NXG

The FLEXLite NXG is available in two sizes (500mm x 500mm and 1000mm x 500mm) to meet the demands of any installation or production.

Using a die-cast aluminum frame for additional durability, the FLEXLite NXG is also available in 2.6mm-6.25mm pitch options for a deeper layer of creativity and includes a 6.25mm full outdoor, IP65 version.

FLEXLite NXG tiles are calibrated directly out of the box to help decrease any failures in the field and ensure color and brightness. Like all PixelFLEX products, the FLEXLite NXG is built for many different applications in either a live production or permanent installation.