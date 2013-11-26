InfoComm to Offer Discounted and Free Training at ISE 2014

InfoComm International will offer free and discounted InfoComm University training to attendees of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), 4-6 February 2014, at the Amsterdam RAI.

Terry Friesenborg, Senior Vice President, International Development, InfoComm International.



All attendees will receive a voucher for two free InfoComm Professional Development courses, plus the opportunity to purchase additional course vouchers at a discounted rate.



“InfoComm has taken this unprecedented step of offering free classes in order to encourage ISE attendees to take advantage of the show’s excellent education opportunities,” said Terry Friesenborg, senior vice president, International Development, InfoComm International. “We want AV professionals in Europe to discover what their counterparts globally have learned about the annual InfoComm show—that InfoComm University training makes the trade show experience complete.”

No special registration is required for attendees to claim their class vouchers. After they register for ISE and arrive at the Amsterdam RAI, they will receive their vouchers with their show badges. Once they have chosen a course they would like to attend, they simply present their voucher at the door. Vouchers do not guarantee a seat in a specific course. Classes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among the courses that attendees can take for free at ISE 2014 are:

* Beyond BYOD – How Can We Make It Happen?

* Network Everything: Implement a Single Network for Audio, Video, Control, Signage, P.O.S. and Data

* Technology Trends in High-Resolution Displays

* Digital Signage System Implementation – Where to Start and What’s Important

* Networking Technology Essentials for AV Professionals

* Digital Audio Principles and Implementation

New for ISE 2014 is a special series of courses designed for education technology managers, including classes on designing learning spaces, lecture-capture systems and smart education facilities. Information on all the InfoComm University training at ISE 2014 is available at infocomm.org/ISE.

“Virtually every InfoComm University course offered at ISE 2014 will be eligible for the voucher program,” Friesenborg said. “And because we know two free classes may not be enough for many attendees, we will offer additional vouchers for purchase so that people can take extra classes at a discounted rate.”

Attendees will be able to buy additional InfoComm University course vouchers as follows:

* One (1) additional voucher: €24 (for InfoComm members); €44 (for non-members)

* Three (3) additional vouchers: €49 (members); €89 (non-members )

* Eight (8) additional vouchers: €99 (members), €179 (non-members)

Additional vouchers are available for purchase during online registration, through iseurope.org. Attendees will be able to redeem their additional vouchers at the Amsterdam RAI at the InfoComm desk by seminar room D204, Hall 12.

The only InfoComm University course that is not eligible for the free voucher program is the all-new CTS Study Session, an intensive one-day course for professionals preparing for the Certified Technology Specialist exam. Attendees can sign up for the CTS Study Session during registration at a cost of €99 (for InfoComm members) or €150 (non-members).