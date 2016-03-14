PixelFLEX Launches FLEXLite NXG

The What: PixelFLEX recently introduced the FLEXLite NXG, the next generation of their FLEXLite product line. With improved pitch resolution options, higher refresh rates and a new die-cast frame, the FLEXLite NXG now provides designers with more freedom to push the creativity of their video designs using the PixelFLEX.

The What Else: “From the time we first introduced the FLEXLite product line, it has excelled as one of our most successful LED video solutions,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX director of marketing. “When we saw that there were opportunities to make the product even stronger, we were excited to continue the evolution of the line into FLEXLite NXG.”

For optimum performance, FLEXLite NXG tiles are calibrated out of the box to help decrease failures in the field and ensure perfect color and brightness. Preview test modes help designers to feel confident in the performance of the FLEXLite NXG before full deployment, and with serviceability in mind, easy access to the back of panels allows for on-site repairs.

The Bottom Line: The FLEXLite NXG is now available in two sizes (500mm x 500mm and 1000mm x 500mm) to meet the demands of any installation or production. Using a die-cast aluminum frame for additional durability, the FLEXLite NXG is also available in 2.6mm-6.25mm pitch options for an even deeper layer of creativity, plus it also includes a 6.25mm full outdoor, IP65 version.