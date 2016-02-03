PixelFLEX Appoints Grif Palmer VP of Sales

The LED video display manufacturer PixelFLEX has appointed Grif Palmer as its new Vice President of Sales. Palmer will oversee the day-to-day operations of the PixelFLEX sales team while implementing the sales strategies necessary to keep pace with the increased market demand for the innovative line of PixelFLEX LED video technologies.

Grif Palmer, Vice President of Sales at PixelFlEX

“He has a very distinguished career in the technology industry, and he’ll be an invaluable addition to our team strengthening and developing relationships with both our current and new clientele of video integrators and designers,” said Monty Rains, President and COO. “

Prior to joining PixelFLEX, Palmer worked in the entertainment technology industry as a Business Development Manager, Vice President of Sales, and Regional Sales Manager for many technology manufacturers such as High End Systems, Barco, and Martin Professional.

"I am very excited to be joining the PixelFLEX team to oversee this new chapter of growth,” said Palmer. "We have the unique opportunity to create a new leader in the LED video market and the team to make it a reality."

An American-based LED manufacturer, PixelFLEX offers solutions for LED display for live events or installation through their line of LED video walls and video screens.