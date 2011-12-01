Leon Speakers Featured at 2011 Wired Store

Leon Speakers announced that their “Trithon” REYN TV and Detail Series speakers are featured in the 2011 WIRED Store, the magazine’s annual marquee gallery-meets-retail experience, open now through December 24 in New York City.

Dubbed by WIRED as one of this year’s out-of-this-world products, the “Trithon” REYN TV stands front and center in the store in the heart of Times Square. The design cues for Leon’s custom “Trithon” REYN TV were extracted from product innovations throughout history, from the Moisse Phantascope, a large magic lantern projection device built in the late 18th century to the 1959 Philco Barber Pole Predicta, a television designed like none other in its class. The “Trithon” draws inspiration from each of these items and emerges as the first-ever freestanding Leon REYN TV — standing 8-feet tall, outfitted in a slick combo of walnut, steel and brass, bedecked with an ultra-thin Leon soundbar and a genuine python-skin belt.

With the help of expert integrators from Electronic Environments, a niche-based New York design, construction and maintenance services company, Leon outfitted the WIRED Store with an immersive, fully customized distributed audio system. The system features seven pairs of Detail Series Ds115 bookshelf/surround speakers designed to complement the décor of the store and match the aesthetic of New York’s midtown.

The white speaker cabinets frame a series of original black and white designs on the face of the speaker, inspired by the store’s pixel-based winter landscape and color scheme. Equipped with 5-inch Peerless woofers and 1-inch silk-dome tweeters, these speakers can be heard by shoppers throughout the store, delivering a high-fidelity audio experience to the entire space.

“The small and attractive design of Leon’s Detail Series speakers, combined with their superior sound quality made them the perfect choice for the WIRED Store installation,” said director of sales and marketing, Electronic Environments. “We use Leon Speakers’ products often because architects and designers love how they blend in seamlessly with any environment.”

“At Leon, we consider WIRED Magazine to be among the last of its kind: an inspired, informative publication that looks at technological innovation while keeping a keen eye on design and usability,” said Noah Kaplan, president of Leon Speakers. “Our “Trithon” REYN TV represents a collaboration of our entire design team, blending art with audio, engraving history into a product of the future. We are pleased to be featured in the WIRED Store this year and we’re excited to hear what the millions of NYC shoppers think about one of our most important discoveries.”