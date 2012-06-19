NewBay Media Reveals InfoComm Award Winners

The winners of the 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards have been revealed.
2012 Systems Contractor News InfoComm Installation Product Awards
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Premier Mounts GB-AVSTOR5
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product
Revolabs FLX Wireless Conference Phone
Most Innovative Control Product for Commercial Installation
Crestron Mobile Pro
Most Innovative Video Conversion/Scaling Product
Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver and Room Controller with DM-RMC Scaler
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
NEC X462HB
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
JBL CBT-1
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Vaddio CeilingVIEW HD HideAway
Most Innovative Power Conditioner / Surge Protection Product
Middle Atlantic Products RackLink
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Draper Tab Tensioning System
Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector
Panasonic PT-DW730
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
AVTEQ Communications Pedestal
Most Innovative Video Display Product
Planar Clarity Matrix 3D LCD Video Wall
Most Innovative Video Extension Product
Haivision Makito Encoder
Most Innovative Video Switching Product
Magenta Research Voyager VG-Matrix 160
2012 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards
Best Audio Product
Dan Dugan Sound Design Dugan-MY16
Best Digital Signage Product — Display-Based
Sharp Electronics PN-V602 Video Wall Display
Best Digital Signage Product — Non-Display
Peerless-AV Portable Digital Signage Video Wall Cart — DS-VWC655-3X3
Best General AV Product
Dataton WATCHOUT version 5.2 Multi-Display Production & Playback System
Best HD Production Product
7thSense Design Delta Media Server
Best LED Product
NanoLumens NanoFlex 112
Best Plasma or LCD Display
LG Electronics Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display (47WV30)
Best Projection Screen
Da-Lite Screen Company Dual Vision with Added Contrast
Best Rental Management Software
Flex Rental Solutions Flex 4
Best Show Control Product
coolux GmbH Pandoras Box Version 5 QUAD Server
Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product
Haivision Network Video KulaByte Live Internet Streaming
Best Video Projection Product — 5,500 Lumens or Less
BenQ America Corp. SH960 Large-Venue Projector
Best Video Projection Product — 6,000 to 10,000 Lumens
Digital Projection International E-Vision WUXGA 8000 Projector
Best Video Projection Product — 11,000 to 20,000 Lumens
Christie Digital Roadster HD20K-J Projector
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Scalers & Switchers
Barco ImagePRO-II
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Networked Video
Crestron Electronics DigitalMedia Presentation System 300
2012 AV Technology Awards
Best AV Over IP System
Crestron DMPS-300-C
Best Distance Learning System
Crestron CAPTURELIVEHD
Best New App To Manage AV Systems
Biamp Dialer App
Best New Digital Signage System Or Product
MELD Technology’s MT300 Pico Broadcast System
Best New Product For Emergency Preparedness
Alpha Audio & Video CastNET Emergency Visual Notification System
Best New Telepresence Product
Vaddio AV Bridge
Best New Videowall Product
Planar Mosaic
Most Innovative Rich Media Data Management System For An AV Application
The Christmas Spectacular by Madison Square Gardens/Radio City Music Hall Productions
Best Interactive & Remote Learning System
Tilburg School of Economics & Management featuring Mediasite by Sonic Foundry
Best Use Of AV For Emergency Preparedness
Minnesota St. Louis County School District with CastNET, Extron PoleVault, VBrick & Bosch Praesideo