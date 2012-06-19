NewBay Media Reveals InfoComm Award Winners

The winners of the 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards have been revealed.

2012 Systems Contractor News InfoComm Installation Product Awards

Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory

Premier Mounts GB-AVSTOR5

Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product

Revolabs FLX Wireless Conference Phone

Most Innovative Control Product for Commercial Installation

Crestron Mobile Pro

Most Innovative Video Conversion/Scaling Product

Crestron DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver and Room Controller with DM-RMC Scaler

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

NEC X462HB

Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation

JBL CBT-1

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Vaddio CeilingVIEW HD HideAway

Most Innovative Power Conditioner / Surge Protection Product

Middle Atlantic Products RackLink

Most Innovative Projection Screen

Draper Tab Tensioning System

Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector

Panasonic PT-DW730

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product

AVTEQ Communications Pedestal

Most Innovative Video Display Product

Planar Clarity Matrix 3D LCD Video Wall

Most Innovative Video Extension Product

Haivision Makito Encoder

Most Innovative Video Switching Product



Magenta Research Voyager VG-Matrix 160

2012 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards

Best Audio Product

Dan Dugan Sound Design Dugan-MY16

Best Digital Signage Product — Display-Based

Sharp Electronics PN-V602 Video Wall Display

Best Digital Signage Product — Non-Display

Peerless-AV Portable Digital Signage Video Wall Cart — DS-VWC655-3X3

Best General AV Product

Dataton WATCHOUT version 5.2 Multi-Display Production & Playback System

Best HD Production Product

7thSense Design Delta Media Server

Best LED Product

NanoLumens NanoFlex 112

Best Plasma or LCD Display

LG Electronics Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display (47WV30)

Best Projection Screen

Da-Lite Screen Company Dual Vision with Added Contrast

Best Rental Management Software

Flex Rental Solutions Flex 4

Best Show Control Product

coolux GmbH Pandoras Box Version 5 QUAD Server

Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product

Haivision Network Video KulaByte Live Internet Streaming

Best Video Projection Product — 5,500 Lumens or Less

BenQ America Corp. SH960 Large-Venue Projector

Best Video Projection Product — 6,000 to 10,000 Lumens

Digital Projection International E-Vision WUXGA 8000 Projector

Best Video Projection Product — 11,000 to 20,000 Lumens

Christie Digital Roadster HD20K-J Projector

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Scalers & Switchers

Barco ImagePRO-II

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Networked Video

Crestron Electronics DigitalMedia Presentation System 300



2012 AV Technology Awards

Best AV Over IP System

Crestron DMPS-300-C

Best Distance Learning System

Crestron CAPTURELIVEHD

Best New App To Manage AV Systems

Biamp Dialer App

Best New Digital Signage System Or Product

MELD Technology’s MT300 Pico Broadcast System

Best New Product For Emergency Preparedness

Alpha Audio & Video CastNET Emergency Visual Notification System

Best New Telepresence Product

Vaddio AV Bridge

Best New Videowall Product

Planar Mosaic

Most Innovative Rich Media Data Management System For An AV Application

The Christmas Spectacular by Madison Square Gardens/Radio City Music Hall Productions

Best Interactive & Remote Learning System

Tilburg School of Economics & Management featuring Mediasite by Sonic Foundry

Best Use Of AV For Emergency Preparedness

Minnesota St. Louis County School District with CastNET, Extron PoleVault, VBrick & Bosch Praesideo

