Phoenix Spider IP Conference Phone

Phoenix Audio Technologies is featuring its new, innovative IP conference phone, the Spider. The Spider is an advanced SIP based IP conference phone. In addition, it can also communicate through USB interface with any computer under any operating system. This allows it to serve as both your IP conference phone and your soft video application speakerphone. Small in size (seven inches in diameter), the Spider covers a large conference room with pick-up range exceeding 20 feet. In larger room setups, the Spider supports Phoenix’s proprietary Link-Up/Link-Down Bus, allowing the Spider to incorporate up to 14 slave units in a daisy chain mode, thus providing the ability to cover any size room.

Key features include: Crystal Clear Audio Performance—the Spider utilizes an extremely powerful DSP and improved proprietary algorithms, including noise suppression, echo canceling, de-reverb, and beam forming with direction finding.

Intuitive User Interface—the Spider incorporates a one-of-a-kind interactive touch button panel and a large OLED display to provide an easy to use intuitive user interface experience. The Spiders voice tracking technique is enhanced through an under-the-grill set of LEDs that follow a persons direction of speaking and displays the algorithm in action.