RelampIt Holds Annual Projector Lamp Recycling Raffle

Each year audiovisual professionals celebrate the AV industry during a week-long event in October, known as AV week. AV specialists use AV Week as opportunity to raise awareness of the span of AV applications in many markets including business, government and education.

This is also an ideal time for RelampIt to encourage recycling within industry and reinforce their commitment to environmental sustainability, the company says.

RelampIt receives thousands of lamps during their month long projector lamp recycling program every year. They anticipate a record number of participants and lamps recycled during the 2013 event.

Kicking off during AV week and extending for 5 weeks, the annual RelampIt Recycling Raffle is RelampIt’s way of:

· celebrating the AV industry during AV Week

· encouraging participants to recycle, furthering their sustainability initiatives

· continuing to support a cost-free, end of lifetime option for projection lamps

RelampIt’s Lamp Recycling Raffle runs October 14 through November 22. To participate all are simply invited to recycle spent projector lamps. Send a minimum of 5 lamps to the RelampIt Recycling Center, which qualifies for one entry in the lamp recycling raffle. Participants have the opportunity to win one of two prizes, including a grand prize of a brand new front projector. Winners are selected randomly from all eligible entries.

Visit www.relampit.com for more details about the RelampIt Recycling Raffle and terms & conditions.

RelampIt will also be providing free shipping for all recycling raffle participants during AV Week (October 14-18). Just fill out the recycling request form at relampit.com/Projector-Lamp-Recycling.htm and RelampIt will email a UPS label for the lamp shipment.