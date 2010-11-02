Gefen’s New DSC to Showcase, Control Content

Gefen’s new Digital Signage Creator (DSC) gives studios complete control of their digital signage content and scheduling, ideal for airing in the lobby, conference room, individual studios and other key areas in which to showcase their expertise.

The streamlined hardware/software DSC works with Windows-based computers to create, edit, upload, and schedule content down to the second. Sophisticated features include an intuitive layout program that allows users to record and upload video, inlay music, pull RSS feeds or live video streams off the Internet and layer all content to build a totally customized theme.

Gefen supplies a selection of pre-loaded templates for an immediate solution so users can build a custom digital signage design to their ideal specifications. Built-in scheduling and calendar functions are included so users can arrange content to air exactly when needed.

The DSC supports the connection of digital HDMI and analog VGA computers and displays. Audio options are also included. Nearly two gigabytes of hard drive space can be supplemented with a USB drive using the hi-speed USB 2.0 port.

When connected to an Ethernet system, any licensed user can access the Digital Signage Creator to edit content, update information and schedule content over the Internet. High definition video resolutions are supported up to 720p with both horizontal and vertical alignments. An RS-232 port allows for remote control of content through the display(s).

For more information, http://www.gefen.com