P&G Salon Professional Chooses ScreenScape for Place-based Media

Procter & Gamble Salon Professional - Canada is partnering with ScreenScape Networks to power digital displays inside professional beauty salons across Canada.

“Place-based media offers stylists a new and richly-visual way to communicate with their clients. We are able to leverage our existing investments in digital media to assist in this process and showcase our brands where it matters most - in the professional salon,” said Jeannette Kier, senior marketing manager, P&G Salon Professional Canada.

Using a ScreenScape Group, P&G Salon Professional Canada can form its own place-based media network consisting of professional salon owners or any other business that is a member of the ScreenScape Community.