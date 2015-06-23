Pexip Recognized With Global Presence Alliance Excellence Award at InfoComm 2015

Pexip received a 2015 Global Excellence Award from the Global Presence Alliance (GPA) at InfoComm 2015. Following a survey of GPA members represented in 170 cities across the world, the award distinguishes Pexip for delivering excellence in technology, technical support, sales and marketing programs, as well as global customer service.

“Pexip has emerged as a leading supplier of scalable meeting technology in just two years since its first appearance,” said Byron Tarry, President of the Global Presence Alliance. “It was clear from our survey of the Alliance partners that Pexip is not only highly relevant to the needs of global organizations, but it has also worked hard to align its efforts to the channel, providing excellent support.”



“Pexip is deeply honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Simen Teigre, CEO and Co-Founder of Pexip. “Our Infinity scalable meeting platform continues to make tremendous strides since its inception just two years ago as enterprises around the world increasingly equip their workforces with collaboration technologies to make their work more efficient. InfoComm 2015 was a great show for Pexip, and further cemented our position as a thought leader in the visual communications market.”



The GPA consists of leading audiovisual, videoconferencing and managed services solution providers across five continents. The members’ main objective is to reduce costs, improve efficiency and enhance communication for global clients. The GPA provides a sole-source solutions approach and offers global pricing support as well as greater simplicity through a consolidated service operation.



Pexip Infinity allows organizations to offer video, audio, or Web-based collaboration solutions to every one of its users via existing IT or cloud infrastructures. Entirely software-based, the platform is quick and easy to install, deploy, operate and manage, allowing customers to capitalize on their existing investments, and create truly seamless virtual collaboration environments. As a result, users can collaborate using any platform including Microsoft Lync, Skype for Business, Skype and other soft clients, audio or videoconferencing systems, every major Web browser, or personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs — enabling the provision of high-quality visual communications to everyone at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.