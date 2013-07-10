GefenOffers4k Ultra HDSolutions

Gefen has unveiled a new supply of signal distribution, extension, and integration solutions with Video over IP solutions and customizable matrix switchers for those preparing for 4k Ultra HD.

Gefen's 1:8 Splitter for HDMI 4k/2k



Ultra HD Splitters for HDMI 4k/2k



Provide 1:2, 1:4, and 1:8 signal distributions. A single 4k source can be split to two, four, or eight 4k displays. Each splitter includes automatic EDID management to support size and resolution of each displays on the output. Gefen Fast Switching Technology (FST) is also used to prevent system disconnects when powering displays on or off.

4x1 Ultra HD Switcher for HDMI 4k/2k



Integrates up to four 4k sources with one 4k display. Users can switch between all sources using the same hi-def or Ultra HD display.

Ultra HD Matrix Switchers for HDMI 4k/2k



The 4x4 Ultra HD Matrix switches between four sources and four displays. The 6x2 Ultra HD Matrix switches between six sources and two displays. Any source can be routed to any or all displays at any time. Both use a new Ultra HD chip technology that allows switching between all sources and displays.

Modular Matrixes for HDMI



The 16x16 Modular Matrix w/ELR routes up to 16 sources to any or all 16 extended outputs. The 32x32 Modular Matrix w/ELR routes any 32 sources to any or all 32 extended outputs. Users can tailor the outputs for local or extended mode using HDBaseT. Signal extension using 8x ELR modules delivers HDMI at 1080p full HD up to 100 meters using one CAT-5 cable per output.

Video over IP System



This integrated, network matrix switching system uses Video over IP technology to combine a Gigabit Ethernet switch with Gefen’s HDMI over IP extenders. It is flexible with a 1080p signal distribution and switching with optional automation using GAVA (Gefen AV Automation). GAVA rides on a LAN and controls all AV, lighting, and window shades using a web-based interface that can be accessed by any smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The HDMI over IP extender streams KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) signals over a Gigabit Ethernet infrastructure. Resolutions up to 1080p are delivered over the same CAT-5 cable as USB peripherals, analog audio, microphone in/out, RS-232, and IR.

Multiple sender and receiver combinations are supported on the same network and can be placed up to 100 meters apart. Any smartphone or tablet with a web browser can control the switching of all the sources, displays, and connected peripherals using GAVA.

GefenPRO HDVI to 3GSDI Scaler



Automatically switches between DVI and HDMI inputs and outputs video as 3GSDI with backwards compatibility with all SDI formats. When using HDMI as the source, up to eight channels of audio are supported and output as S/PDIF coaxial. Video can be scaled up to 1080p or 2k.

Genlock frame synchronization provides features such as adaptive video interlacing with edge interpolation, noise reduction, alpha blending, and image enhancement. The internal power supply provides connectivity without risk of accidental disconnection.

GefenPRO 3GSDI to 3GSDI Scaler



Offers additional frame synchronization features for the house clock or house sync. It can up or down scale any SDI source to any SDI display, supporting EDSDI, HDSDI, and 3GSDI formats. Adjustable cadence detection, frame rate conversion, detail enhancement, and advanced noise reduction further enhance performance.

Video may be scaled up to 1080p or 2k. This Scaler can also be used in Genlock mode as stand-alone frame synchronizer when switching AV that must be precisely timed.