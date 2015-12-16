Pexip Hires Amy Kim of Google, Inc. as President of Americas Division

Pexip, an developer in scalable, distributed collaboration software, has hired Amy Kim, formerly of Google, Inc. to serve as president for its business in the Americas. Kim will join Pexip on January 1 2016, and be responsible for all of Pexip’s business in the Americas.

Amy Kim joins Pexip from an impressive track record at Google. Kim was one of the first to be hired into the Google for Work (previously Google Enterprise) organization and was instrumental in developing the first marquee customers in the large customer base. During her eight years at the company, she held a variety of leadership positions including managing the search business as well as the SaaS business around apps and cloud platform. One of her major accomplishments was to head sales and business development with several Fortune 500 companies and creating verticalization within the region, including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. In her most recent position, Kim’s focus has been working with Strategic Partners and building a partner centric sales strategy for the Google for Work business as Head of Global Sales for Strategic Partners.

“Joining Pexip is an incredible opportunity for me” said Amy Kim. “The company already has a proven track record with Fortune 500 and Large Enterprise customers, and its technology is second to none. I strongly believe I can contribute to making Pexip hugely successful in the Americas and on a global scale. I am proud to be able to head its Americas business, and look forward to joining the team shortly.”

Previous to her position at Google, Kim spent several years of her career with industry leading companies such as Microsoft, Siebel Systems, and PeopleSoft. She has held various positions within sales, product management, product marketing, and consulting, and has been awarded the highest level of accreditation for her outstanding contributions in each of these companies.

“Having Amy Kim on board is extremely exciting for Pexip” said Åsmund O. Fodstad, Pexip CEO. “Not only does it signal the great potential for our company and its people, technology, and products, but just as importantly, it shows that we are a company that attracts the greatest talents in a hugely competitive market. Hiring Amy to our team is part of entering the next phase for Pexip, a phase where we become an integral part in solving enterprise communications and collaboration challenges.”

Amy Kim joins Pexip from January 1 2016, and immediately takes on her new responsibilities. She will be based in Pexip's New York office.