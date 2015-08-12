Pexip Adds Staff in Major Markets

Videoconferencing software developer Pexip is expanding by adding staff in several markets in Europe and abroad.

Expansions include the addition of John Harald Grønningen in Barcelona, Spain, and the hiring of industry veterans Eddie Clifton for the U.K. and Ireland, as well as Paulo Cardoso in Brazil. Pexip has also strengthened its presence in Australia through the addition of Mark Bedwani as senior sales engineer.



"Increasing our team and expanding our capabilities are fundamental for supporting our growing customer base and partnerships across all regions," said Simen Teigre, CEO and co-founder of Pexip. "As organizations execute on strategies for improving their competitive advantage, our Infinity platform continues to grow in popularity as an enabler for efficient collaboration. It's fantastic to see such strong pick up of our platform, continuing to fuel the need for more resources to support our customers, partners, and exponential growth."



Pexip's presence in Barcelona ensures local support for Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Greece, strengthening the company's support for customers and new and existing partners. This includes local companies such as Techno Trends, a leading visual collaboration company with offices in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain. Together, Pexip and Techno Trends have already led initiatives such as co-sponsoring IDC's UC & Mobility conference held in Madrid. Pexip Southern Europe is headed by John Harald Grønningen, who comes from NetCom, REC Solar, and Tandberg.



"Pexip has rapidly grown into a major player within the unified communications marketplace," said Ernest Companys, CEO of partner Techno Trends. "Their Infinity solution lets workers collaborate face to face without leaving the familiarity of their current environment. This is important for users, enabling easy collaboration from virtually any device and client, and giving companies that competitive edge."



In the U.K. & Ireland, Pexip welcomes industry veteran Eddie Clifton, who joins the company from strategic partner Viju Group. Based in Hurst, near London, Clifton's vast experience in the videoconferencing and collaboration industries includes strategic director positions for Cisco and Tandberg, and several years' experience in managing strategic accounts on a global level.



Meanwhile, Paulo Cardoso joins Pexip in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Cardoso brings more than 20 years of experience and joins from Lifesize, where he was country manager overseeing all sales, business development, marketing, and operations. Cardoso's coming on board in Brazil strengthens Pexip's presence in the South American region, where the company has recently experienced strong growth.



In addition, to further support its presence in Australia, Pexip has welcomed Mark Bedwani as senior sales engineer. Bedwani brings more than 20 years of experience in networking and infrastructure, videoconferencing, communications, and collaboration from Com Tech and Dimension Data. His expertise in solutions and customer requirements already benefits customers in the region since he started in June.



"With the transformation of the modern workplace comes the natural demand for more comprehensive collaboration tools," said Teigre. "As companies look to bridge their videoconferencing requirements with today's unified communications opportunities, Pexip becomes an incredibly attractive proposition that rethinks the way people meet and collaborate."