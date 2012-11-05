Huffington Post Canada Launches Windows 8 App via Digital Signage

- The Huffington Post Canada teamed up with Starcom MediaVest Group to launch The Huffington Post Canada Windows 8 app by using interactive videowalls in key locations in three cities across Canada.
- Provided by Orlando, Fla.-based Monster Media, a digital-out-of-home advertising company, the interactive digital boards are live in key locations, including Toronto's Union Station, Calgary South Centre Mall, Vancouver City Centre subway station and soon at Toronto Eaton Centre. Commuters and shoppers will see the HuffPost Canada Windows 8 app in action and will be able to touch the 6-by-9-foot interactive screens to interact and experience it on site.
- The Huffington Post Canada Windows 8 app gives users access to a wealth of content, including HuffPost Canada's blend of Canadian programming, original reporting, photo and video galleries, blogs, social news and sharing. The app is currently available for download at the Windows 8 app store.
- "We were thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Starcom MediaVest Group to bring a Huffington Post Canada Windows 8 app to life, and even more excited to be able to drive trial of the experience through an innovative digital activation in key high traffic locations across Canada," said Laura Pearce, director of marketing, AOL Canada Toronto.
- "We are continuing to bring solutions to the marketplace that stretch beyond advertising and begin to intersect technology and content to create beautiful user and brand experiences," added Heather Loosemore, director digital and content, Chicago-based SMG.
