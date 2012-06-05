DSE Speaker Proposals Being Accepted

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is accepting speaker proposals for its conference taking place February 26-28, 2013, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to Richard Lebovitz, DSE Editorial Director, DSE organized 10 Educational Oversight Committees comprised of industry experts who volunteered to recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the eight tracks and three of the pre-show events in the DSE 2013 conference. These Educational Oversight Committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.

DSE is especially interested in proposals from end-users, network operators, ad agencies and brand marketers willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences. Prior to submitting your proposal, please review each committee's topic suggestions at: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-2013-seminar-topics

Because there will be thirty-two conference seminars, applicants are advised that space on the DSE 2013 conference program is limited, and DSE will be able to use only a certain number of the suggested topics and proposals.

Proposals should align with DSE 2013 Tracks, which include:

• Digital Signage Fundamentals

• Digital Out-of-Home Networks

• Ad Agencies & Brand Marketers

• Content University

• Hardware, Software & Connectivity

• Network Design, Management & Operations

• Interactive Technology

• Special Interest

Proposals can also be submitted for the following DSE 2013 Pre-Show events: Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit, Digital Signage in Education, Digital Signage in Restaurants: Challenges and Solutions for Fast Casual and QSR, and Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective.

Applicants may download a Speaker Proposal form at digitalsignageexpo.net/speaker-resources