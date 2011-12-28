AVAD Rolls Out Tech Support for Integrators

Van Nuys, CA-AVAD has launched a live tech support service. The AVAD tech support team can be contacted directly between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CST via the toll free phone number, 855-244-8911, or via email.

"Unlike other distributors that rely solely on third-party technical support, AVAD has made the investment in our dealers' businesses by providing direct and easy access to an in-house team of product and systems experts," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "The AVAD tech support team is ready and able to assist our dealers with their unique needs, from programming to trouble-shooting complex whole-home and business automation projects."