Blending into STORY’s Home for the Holidays design, the latest PERCH experience brings to life products from Target’s exclusive home collections which are being sold outside Target for the first time.

The PERCH Vertical display at STORY

The PERCH Vertical display at STORY attracts customers and prompts them to pick up the products. As they engage, shoppers are greeted with immersive imagery that brings the best of digital content right into the store.

Founder of STORY Rachel Shechtman says, “PERCH's new vertical display provides a way to create a dynamic experience in our store. Working with PERCH, we were able to create a concept that told the story of our partnership with Target. We’ve seen positive engagement from the new vertical display, as consumers gather around the shelves to see what each product reveals.”

The PERCH Vertical display is now available in small, medium (as shown at STORY), and large. Home for the Holidays at STORY will run through January 4th. STORY is located at 144 10th Ave. at 19th St. in New York’s Chelsea district and opens daily at 11am.