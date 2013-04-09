Screen Innovations Releases Current Projection Videos

Screen Innovations (SI), a U.S.-based manufacturer of projection screens and associated technologies for Residential and Commercial applications, has released a series of videos that serve to educate and inspire the audience about as to the value and versatility of two-piece projection systems.

Featuring a high level technical overview of new projectors and current technologies delivered by representatives from Sony, JVC, Epson, Digital Projection and SI, each video includes dialogue about how two-piece projection systems can be just as easily incorporated into multi-purpose home entertainment spaces as they can be in dynamic, immersive commercial applications. Each video provides current models, pricing, features and applications, which is useful for integrator, end user and editorial audiences alike.

Professionally shot onsite at the SI world headquarters in Austin, Texas, the videos include:

SI Keynotes - Residential & Commercial

SI walks through their 2013 Residential and Commercial projection screen product lineup, giving the audience a solid overview of purpose, feature, benefit and usage for each series:

Residential Keynote: www.screeninnovations.com/news/residential-keynote/

Commercial Keynote: www.screeninnovations.com/news/commercial-keynote-screen-innovations/

Projection Category Round Table - Residential

JVC, Sony, Epson, and Screen Innovations round table two-piece projection's history and evolution, current trends, technologies, and unique attributes of products on the market designed to improve the Residential home theater/cinema/entertainment experience.

www.screeninnovations.com/news/round-table-jvc-sony-epson-screen-innovations/

Digital Projection - Commercial

Digital Projection & SI Discuss the technology behind the new DP E-Vision 8000 Commercial projectors and how they work with Black Diamond Venue screens: www.screeninnovations.com/news/digital-projection-screen-innovations-commercial/

Digital Projection - Residential

Digital Projection and SI discuss the Titan Pro 660 Residential projectors and how they function with Black Diamond Venue projection screens. This was filmed during a daylong Digital Projection product training held at the SI headquarters:

www.screeninnovations.com/videos/digital-projection-screen-innovations-training/

Digital Projection - Residential

Digital Projection & SI Discuss the technology behind the new Digital Projection 1080P Scope, M-Vision, and E-Vision Residential projectors and how they pair with Black Diamond screens: www.screeninnovations.com/news/digital-projection-screen-innovations-residential/

Sony - Residential

Sony and Screen Innovations discuss the new Sony VPL-HW50ES Residential projectors and how they function in multi-purpose and open concept entertainment spaces with Black Diamond Zero Edge projection screens. Current Sony SXRD technologies, gaming solutions, and cost per square inch equations are also discussed:

www.screeninnovations.com/news/sony-new-projectors/

JVC - Residential

JVC & Screen Innovations sit down to discuss the latest JVC Pro 4K projectors including the DLA-RS-46, DLA-RS56 and their value proposition for multi-purpose spaces. 2:35 and 16:9 aspect ratio features and benefits are discussed, as other new features exclusive to JVC and how those relate to current home cinema usage:

www.screeninnovations.com/news/jvc-pro-new-projectors/