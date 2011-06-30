Crestron Integrates with Clear-Com

Alameda, CA--Crestron Electronics has chosen Clear-Com’s intercom matrix to be integrated with Creston’s touchpanels and control solutions.

By embedding the Eclipse Digital Matrix module into Crestron’s automation devices, the company’s control systems will be optimized for managing voice communication capabilities, according to the company.

Creston’s automation devices provide an easy-to-use, comprehensive interface for automating everything from lights to screens, as well as audio and video equipment. When integrated, Crestron and Clear-Com users will be able to manage Clear-Com’s digital intercom technology through a central Crestron control panel. Crestron’s automation systems will access Clear-Com’s Eclipse Digital Matrix from its control apparatus so that it can function as a Clear-Com intercom control panel wherever it is installed. Therefore, having an integrated automation device eliminates the need for users to purchase and mount an intercom control panel in the room or to carry a beltpack.

“By integrating Clear-Com, we’re able to offer easy-to-operate intercom communication options to our customers,” said Dominick Accurso, Crestron Electronic’s integrated partner program manager. “Now with Crestron and Clear-Com, users have the ultimate connection to both people and technology.”

An interface module for Clear-Com’s entire Eclipse Digital Matrix platform, including system and interface frames, as well as IP-control panels, can be integrated into Creston’s automation panel based on clients’ needs.