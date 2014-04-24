Peerless Xtreme

The Peerless-AV Xtreme outdoor digital menu board is for quick service restaurant (QSR) drive-thru applications. The menu board can also be used in other drive-thru applications, including banks and pharmacies. Replacing traditional static menu boards, the Xtreme outdoor digital menu board features a thin profile with units measuring only 8-inches deep, a modular design ensuring installation and removal of one display will not disturb other display units, and an easy two-man installation process without the need for cranes or forklifts. The Xtreme outdoor digital menu board is comprised of a kiosk, Peerless-AV Xtreme display(s) and a rain cap, which doubles as a solar shield to reduce solar load within the kiosk. The kiosk is made of aluminum and steel construction, and is powder coated with a formula that resists fading.