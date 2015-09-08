Peerless-AV's New SmartMount Carts and Mounts Made for Interactive Classroom Displays

Peerless-AV has expanded its line of SmartMount Carts and Mounts to support interactive touch panels that replace traditional chalkboard and dry-erase boards with an allergen-reducing, safe, clean solution.

The SmartMount Carts and Mounts enhance the user experience by holding interactive displays firmly in place, preventing the display from bouncing or moving around while being written on or touched by the user, according to the company.



The new SmartMount Carts also provide cost savings, serving as a mobile solution that can be used in numerous locations in place of purchasing multiple displays for multiple classrooms. In addition, the new carts have been extensively tested, ensuring the safety of products that enable mobility without the fear of tipping or structural failure.



The company's new IWB680-W Over the Chalkboard Mount is designed to easily mount a touch panel over an existing chalkboard. With the ability to retrofit existing classrooms without having to dispose of old chalkboards and whiteboards, the IBWB680-W minimizes waste while offering a quick installation and lower overall costs.



The new SR542-KAPP Cart has been designed to complement the SMART kapp, a simple, modern replacement to dry-erase boards and flip charts that allows users to save and share notes as they unfold, all using a regular dry-erase marker.



The SR542-KAPP also offers height adjustment, tilt, and internal cable management.

The UL-certified SR580 and SR598 SmartMount Carts hold interactive panels up to 80 inches and up to 98 inches, respectively, with 4-inch casters that make them easy to move from room to room.