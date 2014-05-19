Peerless-AV’s New Full Service Video Wall Mount

Peerless-AV is announcing a full service video wall mount, the SmartMount Slim Video Wall Mount (DS-VW755S), measuring 1.87 inches.

Video mount

The design elements of the SmartMount DS-VW755S were complements to ultra thin displays, providing the option to install a video wall system that protrudes no further than 4" from the wall, making the solution ADA compliant.

The Made-in-the-USA mount also offers installers the ability to align displays. The SmartMount DS-VW755S also offers tool-less micro adjustments at eight points and reusable display-dedicated wall plate spacers. The mount is equipped with a quick release function that allows installers access to displays in recessed applications that would otherwise be restricted. With the SmartMount DS-VW755S, the display can also extend into a negative tilt position for ease of cabling. The SmartMount DS-VW755S Slim Video Wall Mount’s small 20" x 20" footprint also allows for the mount to be used for both portrait and landscape applications.