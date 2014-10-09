Peerless-AV's Multi-Display Mounts

- Peerless-AV has new multi-display ceiling mounts provide solutions for applications where there is a need for three, four or six displays. Equipped with telescoping arms, the mounts easily adapt to the size of displays selected for a clean and aesthetically pleasing install. With 360° of swivel, and 0° to 20° of tilt, these mounts create a viewing angle for any application.
Multi-display mounts for three, four, or six displays
Peerless-AV’s new multi-display ceiling mounts are good for athletic clubs, corporate settings, restaurants/bars, retail, stadiums, convention centers and transportation applications.