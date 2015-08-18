Peerless-AV Promotes Mares

Peerless-AV has appointed Todd Mares to director of emerging technologies, putting him on the front lines of identifying new technologies to complement Peerless-AV's current offerings and showcase the company's expertise.

Mares specifically focuses on wireless devices, technology requirements for TVs and displays, and touch applications. In addition, Mares provides technical training and development to the Customer Care team.



Mares joined Peerless-AV as an application field engineer in 2011 after a decade of installation and integration work for cable TV and specialty audiovisual and electronic solution companies. In 2014, he was promoted to senior application field engineer/technology consultant, where he tested and deployed Peerless-AV's display/TV and kiosk solutions. He also worked directly with Peerless-AV customers to solve site-specific implementation and integration challenges and provide direct support for these solutions.



Mares previously worked as senior project manager at Vivid Systems, where he managed custom electronics and audio systems installations, including home theater, whole-house AV, lighting control, and security systems for residential and commercial customers.