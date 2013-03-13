Digital Projection Launches HIGHlite 330-3D Projector

Digital Projection International (DPI) has announced the immediate availability of their powerful, value-driven HIGHlite Cine 330-3D projectors. Delivering up to 5,500 lumens of imagery, the new 3-chip DLP enabled HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models present a projection solution for immersive 3D applications with screens up to 14’ wide, as well as 2D applications for screens 20’ and beyond. Two new models are available: the high brightness HIGHlite Cine 330-3D delivering 5,500 lumens, and the high contrast HIGHlite Cine 330-3D-HC delivering 3,000 lumens and greater than 20,000:1 contrast. With MSRP’s starting at $24,995, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D projectors can be configured with fixed or zoom lens options, allowing for expanded installation flexibility.
- In addition to brilliant and saturated color, dynamic contrast and crisp resolution, brightness is an essential characteristic when selecting a projector for any commercial venue. Delivering up to 5,500 lumens, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models provide more than enough brightness to thrive in large screen corporate, education and screening rooms with limited ambient light. Additionally, the rugged and high performance HIGHlite Cine 330-3D can bring projection to commercial venues that regularly contend with higher levels of ambient light. Featuring 3-chip DLP imagery, 1080p resolution, broad source connectivity and a compact and quiet chassis, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D serves as a solution for commercial applications needing bright and accurate 2D and 3D imagery.
- Previously, large-format immersive 3D was achieved exclusively through DPI’s 3-chip TITAN and LIGHTNING series displays. Serving as a compliment to these existing 3D products, the HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models introduce native 1080p 3-chip displays to commercial applications for a fraction of the cost. Commercial AV integrators and end-users can now experience flicker-free 3D at a full 120 frames per second. Combined with nearly thirty single-chip and 3-chip 3D capable displays already in Digital Projection’s product line, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models extend DPI’s large screen 3D projection offering.
- Installation flexibility is made possible due to the HIGHlite Cine 330-3D’s compact chassis design and lens shift range of 120% vertical and 30% horizontal. Multiple lens options provide further flexibility, with .77 and 1.16:1 fixed lenses plus zoom lenses with throw ratios ranging from 1.45 – 6.76:1. HIGHlite Cine 330-3D connectivity includes two HDMI inputs, as well as RGB via D-15, component, composite and S-Video inputs. Augmenting these benefits are the overall efficiency and long-life of the lamp system, enabling this new platform to produce 2D and 3D imagery at low cost of ownership, while also consuming low power and producing very little heat.