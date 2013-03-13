Digital Projection Launches HIGHlite 330-3D Projector

Digital Projection International (DPI) has announced the immediate availability of their powerful, value-driven HIGHlite Cine 330-3D projectors. Delivering up to 5,500 lumens of imagery, the new 3-chip DLP enabled HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models present a projection solution for immersive 3D applications with screens up to 14’ wide, as well as 2D applications for screens 20’ and beyond. Two new models are available: the high brightness HIGHlite Cine 330-3D delivering 5,500 lumens, and the high contrast HIGHlite Cine 330-3D-HC delivering 3,000 lumens and greater than 20,000:1 contrast. With MSRP’s starting at $24,995, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D projectors can be configured with fixed or zoom lens options, allowing for expanded installation flexibility.

In addition to brilliant and saturated color, dynamic contrast and crisp resolution, brightness is an essential characteristic when selecting a projector for any commercial venue. Delivering up to 5,500 lumens, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models provide more than enough brightness to thrive in large screen corporate, education and screening rooms with limited ambient light. Additionally, the rugged and high performance HIGHlite Cine 330-3D can bring projection to commercial venues that regularly contend with higher levels of ambient light. Featuring 3-chip DLP imagery, 1080p resolution, broad source connectivity and a compact and quiet chassis, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D serves as a solution for commercial applications needing bright and accurate 2D and 3D imagery.

Previously, large-format immersive 3D was achieved exclusively through DPI’s 3-chip TITAN and LIGHTNING series displays. Serving as a compliment to these existing 3D products, the HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models introduce native 1080p 3-chip displays to commercial applications for a fraction of the cost. Commercial AV integrators and end-users can now experience flicker-free 3D at a full 120 frames per second. Combined with nearly thirty single-chip and 3-chip 3D capable displays already in Digital Projection’s product line, the new HIGHlite Cine 330-3D models extend DPI’s large screen 3D projection offering.

Installation flexibility is made possible due to the HIGHlite Cine 330-3D’s compact chassis design and lens shift range of 120% vertical and 30% horizontal. Multiple lens options provide further flexibility, with .77 and 1.16:1 fixed lenses plus zoom lenses with throw ratios ranging from 1.45 – 6.76:1. HIGHlite Cine 330-3D connectivity includes two HDMI inputs, as well as RGB via D-15, component, composite and S-Video inputs. Augmenting these benefits are the overall efficiency and long-life of the lamp system, enabling this new platform to produce 2D and 3D imagery at low cost of ownership, while also consuming low power and producing very little heat.