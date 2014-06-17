Peavey Wants You to Literally Hack Their Audio at InfoComm

If walking the InfoComm 2014 floor, don't be frightened when you stumble upon "Professor Peavey's Amazing Audio Torture Tests." The display is part of Peavey Commercial Audio's brand new series of interactive, informative, and fun demos inviting passersby to literally hack Peavey audio systems to pieces.

Among the new products Peavey is showing at InfoComm 2014 will be the Crest Audio Tactus Digial Mixing System.

Audience members will be encouraged to sabotage Peavey audio systems by cutting cables, starting fires, and more, while Professor Peavey demonstrates how the products withstand and operate in even the very worst-case scenarios. The presentations run similarly to the hit BBC series, Top Gear, but instead of testing vehicles, Peavey will put audio gear through the ringer.

"Professor Peavey’s Amazing Audio Torture Tests" run at 30 minute sessions all three days of InfoComm (June 18, 19, and 20) at Peavey booth #C10129.

At 10am and 2pm, the test will focus on life safety and emergency preparedness, featuring a series of disastrous scenarios that will take place in Peavey's virtual stadium. Through fires, smoke, cut cables, and compromised equipment, how will the audience safely evacuate? Using a Peavey audio system, volunteers will work with the Professor Peavey to carryout this task.

At noon and 4pm (except for June 20), volunteers will get to break Peavey's audio gear, to implement the most twisted audio networking configurations, test latency, unplug, and replug cables and more. Can you break the system?