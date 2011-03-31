ISF-C Offers Science of Light Course

ISF Commercial is offering a one-day course teaches the science of light and color and how the human eye reacts to the images it sees.

An examination will be provided at the end of the course for those wanting to become ISF Commercial Certified and attain membership.

InfoComm and numerous manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and end users have partnered with ISF Commercial to bring the display calibration certification program to the commercial audiovisual and digital signage industries. Industry certifications provide professional credentials and a method of recognizing achievements and knowledge level, according to ISF.