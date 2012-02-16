Kramer Announces Free Workshop

Kramer Electronics USA has announced a free new workshop, to be held March 20, 2012, called "Designing in a Digital Age."

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

8:00 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m.

3405 Algonquin Road

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

(847) 259-5000

The one day workshop that will teach how to design and implement Professional Digital AV solutions. Kramer will analyze and provide real world digital system conversions, and attendees will leave with drawings and part numbers that can be used immediately to aid in system designs.

The workshop will discuss the various types of digital signals used in the Pro AV market, how they are transported and the process and factors to consider in converting various signal formats and various signal resolutions for use in today’s display technologies.

Click here to register for either Class A or Class B.

Class A: For Designers, Engineers

Project Managers

Class B: Owners, Managers

Sales Teams