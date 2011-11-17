DSE KeyNote Panel March 8th

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) recently announced that its Thursday, March 8th, keynote entitled “Digital Signage: Eyes on the Future,” will be presented by a thought leadership panel of four prominent industry experts. The panelists will share their vision of the underlying technologies and driving forces that are shaping the future of the digital signage industry, including their thoughts on the following:

• Growth: “Digital signage is at the heart of the “connected consumer” revolution, creating opportunities for personalized consumer experiences. Despite a depressed worldwide economy, the digital signage industry continues to expand at a very rapid pace, with Intel now estimating 22 million signs by 2015.” – Jose Avalos, Director of Retail & Digital Signage, Embedded & Communications Group, Intel Corp

• Convergence: “Public information displays must execute both convergence and divergence well in order to achieve their full potential and the industry must first solve materials and components challenges in order to adapt key technical facets and provide a compelling communal experience that has the capability for personalization.” – Dr. Peter L. Bocko, Chief Technology Officer, Corning Glass Technologies, Corning Inc.

• Integrated Applications: “Digital signage is evolving from one-way, non-interactive beyond two-way interactive to become more integrated with different solutions/use cases that touch multiple departments including sales, marketing, HR communications, contact center, executives.” – Janice Le Litvinoff, Senior Director/General Manager, Digital Media Systems Business Unit, Cisco

• Connectivity: “National deployments will be easier with a single connectivity solution, rather than a mosaic of various DSL and cable connections and wireless is becoming as reliable if not more so than traditional landline services, and in many cases more cost effective.” – Lisa-anne Uhrmacher, Senior Manager, Business Development, Emerging Solutions Group, Sprint