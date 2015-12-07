Panasonic Upgrades Toughpad 4K Tablet

The What: Panasonic has upgraded the Performance version of its Toughpad 4K tablet, also known as the FZ-Y1D.

The What Else: Driven by the increased customer demand for 4K, the Toughpad 4K Performance model now features an HDMI 2.0 input that supports up to Digital Cinema 4K (4090 x 2160, 60 FPS), allowing videographers and photographers to plug cameras directly into the device so its 3840 x 2560 LCD can serve as a viewfinder as well as a workstation, creating a highly portable platform for real-time viewing, evaluation and editing of work at the point of capture. This capability is enabled through a proprietary Panasonic software solution. The Toughpad 4K also supports HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) 2.2 for DRM (Digital Rights Management) to protect content by creating a secure connection between the tablet and source. To meet the horsepower needs of UHD content management, production and editing, the Toughpad 4K Performance model now features an Intel Core i7-5600U vPro processor and an AMD FirePro M5100 graphics chip, providing highly mobile professionals in visual fields with a productivity and workflow enhancement tool.