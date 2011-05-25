Sennheiser's Installed Sound Academy on Tour

Old Lyme, CN--Sennheiser will be offering its Installed Sound Academy Seminar in four major U.S. cities this summer and fall.

The single day seminar, which focuses on key practices, topics and trends in the installed sound/systems integration business, will be presented in Lafayette, CO, on Wednesday, June 1; Detroit, MI, on Thursday, July 14; St. Louis, MO, on Wednesday, August 24; and Oklahoma City, OK, on Tuesday, October 25.

Modeled after Sennheiser’s RF wireless and studio recording Sound Academy seminars, the session will be led by Sennheiser veterans Kent Margraves and Eric Reese and offer renewal credit toward CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) re-certification. In addition, attendees will learn or refresh their skills through classroom and demonstrative instruction on the following topics:

* Sound reinforcement

* Microphone theory and applications

* Wireless personal monitor systems

* RF wireless systems

* Troubleshooting logic

Kent Margraves’ 20-year industry history includes eight years at Sennheiser. His decade-long career as a professional worship audio director included completing thousands of events in sound reinforcement, live broadcast, post production, studio recording, live recording, and touring applications. Eric Reese has been immersed in the systems integration industry for over 11 years. Prior to joining Sennheiser’s national market development and education team, he served as an area sales manager for Sennheiser, held project/design engineering positions with two national integrators, and served as a reliability engineer for another manufacturer.