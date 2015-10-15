Panasonic Fall AV Tech Tour

Panasonic will showcase its latest projector and professional display innovations during this fall’s AV Tech Tour. The tour will provide integrators and end-users the opportunity to meet with the Panasonic AV Technologies sales and product teams and experience live demonstrations of the company’s latest AV technology solutions including:
• LFE8U Series Professional Displays for Entry Level Signage
• LFB70U Series Interactive Professional Displays for Collaboration
• LFV70U Series Professional Displays for Video Walls
• ET-D75LE90 Detachable Ultra-Short Throw Lens for Panasonic 3-Chip DLP™ projectors
• PT-RZ12KU 3-Chip DLP™ Laser Projector
The Panasonic AV Fall Tech Tour tour began on October 14 in Dallas, TX, and will take place in 11 additional cities across the country:
West Tour:
• October 22 — Hollywood
• December 1 — Anaheim
• December 3 — San Diego
• December 2-3 — Salt Lake City
Central Tour:
• October 14 — Dallas
• October 28-29 — Denver
• November 4 — Milwaukee
• November 12 — Schaumburg
• November 18 — St. Louis
East Tour:
• October 27 — Raleigh/Durham
• November 4 — Atlanta
• November 10 — Orlando