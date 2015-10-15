Panasonic Fall AV Tech Tour

Panasonic will showcase its latest projector and professional display innovations during this fall’s AV Tech Tour. The tour will provide integrators and end-users the opportunity to meet with the Panasonic AV Technologies sales and product teams and experience live demonstrations of the company’s latest AV technology solutions including:

• LFE8U Series Professional Displays for Entry Level Signage

• LFB70U Series Interactive Professional Displays for Collaboration

• LFV70U Series Professional Displays for Video Walls

• ET-D75LE90 Detachable Ultra-Short Throw Lens for Panasonic 3-Chip DLP™ projectors

• PT-RZ12KU 3-Chip DLP™ Laser Projector

The Panasonic AV Fall Tech Tour tour began on October 14 in Dallas, TX, and will take place in 11 additional cities across the country:

West Tour:

• October 22 — Hollywood

• December 1 — Anaheim

• December 3 — San Diego

• December 2-3 — Salt Lake City

Central Tour:

• October 14 — Dallas

• October 28-29 — Denver

• November 4 — Milwaukee

• November 12 — Schaumburg

• November 18 — St. Louis

East Tour:

• October 27 — Raleigh/Durham

• November 4 — Atlanta

• November 10 — Orlando