RGB Adds Graphics and Video Servers

Alameda, CA--RGB Spectrum has introduced the new DSx H.264 graphics and video server line.

The DSx Server is a fully integrated system for centralized recording, storage, management, and distribution of H.264 graphics and video. It is part of RGB Spectrum's line of H.264 codecs supporting graphics and HD/SD video at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200.

The DSx Server offers a turnkey architecture that is scalable to suit a broad range of requirements and applications. It can record and store multiple input streams while simultaneously distributing recordings to remote stations. DSx Servers are available to support up to 50 simultaneous incoming and outgoing streams, with up to 36TB of storage. The server supports streams from DSx codecs and third-party IP cameras.

PCs equipped with the DSx client application can receive streaming video and recordings from the server. The client application offers intuitive selection and control of live streams and recordings, which users can view individually or as a group.

The DSx server's advanced capabilities include event marking, random access, frame capture, and CD/DVD burning.