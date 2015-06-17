Panasonic 4K Laser Phosphor Projector at InfoComm

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America showed the PT-RQ13KU, a "beyond 4K" screen resolution projector, at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando this week. Panasonic will also show the PT-DZ21KU projector in a projection mapping display onto a Tesla Model S.



The very real Tesla Model S at the Panasonic booth at InfoComm– painted as a blank screen before being projected onto by multiple projectors.

The PT-RQ13KU 4K+ Projector

With 4K+ screen resolution (5,120 X 3,200) and Quad Pixel Drive technology, the PT-RQ13KU is a 4K+ 3-chip DLP laser projector. The projector has 10,000 lm of brightness and a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 using laser light, delivering 4K+ image quality. The projector’s pixel is shifted both horizontally and vertically at a high frame rate of 240 Hz, physically creating four different pixels from a single pixel, effectively quadrupling the pixel density of the image.

The projector also delivers a 20,000-hour light-source life. The Multi-Screen Support System allows screens to seamlessly join with edge blending, color matching and digital image enlarging. The PT-RQ13KU uses DIGITAL LINK - based on HDBaseT technology - that allows transmission of HD video, audio and control commands through a single CAT5e cable. The PT-RQ13KU will be available in the fall of 2015.

Tesla Projection Mapping

At InfoComm 2015 this week in Orlando, attendees can also see six PT-DZ21KU projectors– 20,000 lumen projectors with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and WUXGA resolution– in action through a projection mapping display onto a Tesla Model S (see photos).