Pakedge Offers Same Day Perk for Dealers

Pakedge Device & Software has found a way to make things easier for its local dealers. Dealers can now stop by the manufacturer’s Hayward, CA, headquarters to pick up their purchases the same day as their order placement.

Pakedge's new "Will Call" service enables dealers to order at the main office by phone between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. PDT. Calls must be placed at least three hours prior to pick-up. Pick-up hours must take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. PDT. Any calls that fall outside the window are available for pick up the next day. As an added perk, dealers can meet with the Pakedge team at the main office while waiting.

“Customer feedback is important to the success of our business,” says Nick Phillips, the VP of sales at Pakedge. “Our local customers have asked us to help them remain agile and competitive against internet-based suppliers. With same-day fulfillment through our Will Call service, our local dealers can give their clients a quote in the morning, pick up the equipment by noon, and have it installed later in the afternoon. That is agility in action.”

The Will Call service is one element of Pakedge’s ongoing initiative to enhance its customer service experience. Integrators can eliminate additional shipment fees by skipping the standard delivery process. The Will Call service also allows integrators to retrieve their enterprise-grade networking equipment on the day of their order, helping them overcome any last-minute hurdles that can arise. With the Will Call service in place, integrators have more flexibility in their installation options, as deadlines for product orders become less rigid.

This article was originally published on residentialsystems.com.