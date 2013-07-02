Crestron Awarded JITC Information Assurance Certification

Crestron's 3-Series control system (model: CP3) and V-Panel touch screens (models: TPMC-V12, TPMC-V15) have received approval by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) of the U.S. Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Based on results of Information Assurance (IA) assessments of its systems, which were approved by the Chief of Homeland Security and Information Portfolio, the Crestron control technologies earned security rankings that exceeded minimum protocol standards, in addition to the lowest Internet Protocol (IP) vulnerabilities.

The JITC certification earns Crestron control systems and touch screens the highest levels of security clearance and allows its technology to be deployed in highly secure federal government network applications.

“We’re excited about our high scores in all phases of the JITC testing, but even more importantly we had zero Category 1 compliance issues in our Security Technical Implementation Guides and Vulnerability tests,” said director, Federal Government Markets, Crestron, Landon Lovett. “While our test scores were very high, and we far exceeded the minimum JITC requirements, we will continue to improve the security and networthiness of Crestron government solutions.”

Under the guidelines of the Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8500.01E, Information Assurance, DoD Instruction 8500.2, Information Assurance Implementation, and DISA Field Security Operations Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIG), Crestron control systems and touch screens received security scores in the elite 95th percentile for the four-phased JITC assessment procedure. Tested areas included a Security Readiness Review, Vulnerability Testing, Information Assurance Controls, and Functional Testing, which validates that a secure implementation of the tested Crestron hardware will not compromise the integrity of the network or system to which it is deployed.

Crestron 3-Series control systems are designed to integrate all building technologies so they work together as a single system, rather than as many separate systems. 3-Series processors feature built-in BACnet and IP support, enabling integration with existing building management systems, 802.1X authentication technology, .NET framework and C# programming, and parallel Control Subnet port. Modular programming architecture enables all systems to operate independently and communicate with each other on the same platform, creating an integrated building platform.

V-Panels deliver a touch screen experience, blending style and function with high-definition graphics. The TPMC-V12 and TPMC-V15 feature fully integrated design combining the touch screen display and graphics engine in a single, slim housing. The V-Panels deliver touch screen control solutions featuring a 12- and 15-inch SVGA display, Smart Graphics, H.264 video, onboard multimedia and Web browsing, audio feedback, and IP intercom.