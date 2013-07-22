Community Welcomes Erikson Commercial as Canadian Distributor

Community Professional Loudspeakers has appointed Erikson Commercial as its authorized distributor for Canada.



Erikson Commercial distributes products covering audio and video solutions as well as system control and automation throughout Canada. Erikson Commercial is a division of JAM Industries, which has been distributing audio, lighting, and music equipment in Canada for over 40 years.

In addition to office and warehouse space in Montreal, QC, Erikson Commercial has a sales rep force calling on retailers and commercial sound installers and multimedia system integrators across Canada. With in-house marketing, sales, service, and parts departments, Erikson Commercial’s strategy is to offer dealers and system contractors products and services above current market efforts.

“We are excited to be part of the Community family,” said vice president, Erikson Commercial, Christian Bouchard. “We believe our company philosophies are well aligned and together we will bring Community to the next level throughout Canada.”