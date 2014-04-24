The Pakedge C36 wireless controller enables enterprise level wireless networking while eliminating setup, maintenance, and support complexity in networks of up to thirty wireless access points (WAPs). Intuitive wizards and GUIs eliminate guesswork and errors while reducing setup time from hours to minutes. Interactive, graphical signal coverage “heat maps,” overlaid on user-supplied floor plans simplify WAP placement, eliminate dead spots, and prevent overbuying WAPs. A management dashboard provides real time status reporting while automatic channel selection and band steering minimizes interference for seamless wireless performance. Device blacklisting, rogue WAP detection, WAP scheduling, and guest network management enhances network security.