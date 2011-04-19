PRI Digital Signage Index

- The Platt Retail Institute has determined that a slight upward growth occurred in the digital signage industry in the North American Digital Signage Index for Q1 2011, which was released today. Some key findings include:
- The Current DS Index increased from 125.85 in the third quarter of 2010 to 130.65 in the fourth quarter of 2010, a 3.82 percent increase. This is up from the 2.43 percent increase in the Current DS Index last quarter. The Current DS Index in the fourth quarter of 2010 continues to track the U.S. economy (+3.82 percent versus +3.10 percent GDP).
- The Near-Term DS Index, an indicator of future business/industry activity, was 140.51, a 7.55 percent increase. This is down from the 9.67 percent increase in the Near-Term DS Index last quarter. PRI Director and Research Fellow Steven Keith Platt stated, "Considering various factors, such as falling revenue and declines in the expected level of business activity in the industry, as well as recent downward estimates for first quarter 2011 GDP, we believe that the industry will be flat to slightly down in the first quarter of 2011."
- Read more about the Q1 2011 North American Digital Signage Index at:
- http://www.plattretailinstitute.org/indexes
