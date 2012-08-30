Crestron 3-Series Includes Built-in BACnet Support

Crestron's new 3-Series control systems now supports the BACnet communication protocol.

Crestron 3-Series control systems with onboard BACnet/IP support provide a scalable, IP-based platform for implementing fully integrated building management and automation. Built-in BACnet/IP support enables seamless integration with existing building management systems and other BACnet devices. All systems can now run independently and communicate with each other on the same high-powered Crestron platform, creating a truly smart building. Using Crestron 3-Series control systems, integrated control of lighting, shades, HVAC, AV, BMS, security, IT, and other connected systems now becomes faster, simpler and significantly more efficient.

"Native BACnet control in the 3-Series truly enables Crestron controls to be the foundation of the intelligent building," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of technology. "The ability to bring HVAC and environmental systems together, as well as audio, video, and lighting from a scalable open platform truly simplifies the integration of disparate systems across any commercial building or campus."

BACnet is a data communication protocol for building automation and control networks. Developed under the support of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), BACnet is an American national standard, a European standard, a national standard in more than 30 countries, and an ISO global standard. BACnet is not limited to only HVAC equipment. The BACnet protocol can also be used with fire/life safety, lighting control, and other building automation systems.

"Every environmental and AV system, and all related devices can be controlled, managed and monitored on one efficient platform, all from a single user interface. No other control platform can deliver this level of single-platform integration, including mobile device and cloud accessibility," said Bargetzi. "With 3-Series control systems, smart buildings are now a reality, facility managers can do their jobs much more efficiently, and significant, measurable energy savings can be attained."

BACnet support on 3-Series control processors for up to 50 objects, which is ideal for room control, is included at no cost. An enterprise license that has unlimited objects, and delivers the power to integrate the whole building, is available for $1000 MSRP.